Norwich City have rejected a bid from Bristol City for Marley Watkins, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

The high-flying Robins are believed to have offered a seven-figure sum for Watkins, a summer signing from Barnsley on a free transfer.

(Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Tykes are also reportedly interested in taking Watkins back to south Yorkshire, with the winger yet to score in 18 appearances for Norwich this season.

He featured in the Canaries goalless draw at Burton Albion last month.

Fulham have seen their attempts to sign midfielder Oliver Norwood on a permanent deal knocked back by Brighton & Hove Albion.

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Norwood - instrumental in Fulham's 6-0 win over Burton last time out - joined the Cottagers in the summer on loan from the newly-promoted Seagulls.

And Sky Sports News reports the Northern Ireland international's preference would be to stay at high-flying Fulham.