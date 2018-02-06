The video will start in 8 Cancel

Leeds United look set to name Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager - and he could be in charge as early as this morning (Tuesday).

The Whites sacked Thomas Christiansen on Sunday night following a 4-1 defeat to Cardiff City at the weekend, with the side having failed to win since a 2-1 victory at Burton Albion on Boxing Day.

According to Leeds Live, the Elland Road club are hopeful of appointing Heckingbottom in time for him to take charge of training today.

Steve McClaren, Jaap Stam and former Leeds boss Simon Grayson were all linked with the vacancy yesterday.

But Heckingbottom - who led the Tykes back to the Championship in 2015-16 - is believed to be their favourite for the position.

Leeds take on Sheffield United this weekend, with the gap between themselves and the play-offs currently at seven points.

Barnsley, meanwhile, are one point above the relegation zone, and three clear of the bottom-of-the-table Brewers, having lost their last three matches.