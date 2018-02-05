The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United are lining up a swift replacement for Thomas Christiansen following his sacking on Sunday evening.

Christiansen leaves Elland Road, eight months on from his appointment, after Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Cardiff City, with Leeds slipping to 10th place - seven points adrift from the Championship's play-off spots.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Leeds' decision to axe the Spanish international came after a dismal run of seven matches without a win, with the Whites' last victory a 2-1 Boxing Day triumph over Burton Albion.

The Yorkshire Post reports that United have already started their search for a new boss, and plan to have him installed before Saturday's Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Former Leeds manager Simon Grayson is believed to be keen on rejoining, having been sacked by Sunderland in November, and Steve McClaren was spotted in the directors' box at Elland Road on Saturday.

Jaap Stam has also been mooted as a possible contender for the vacancy, with his position at Reading looking under serious threat following their recent run of form.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Stam made the shortlist of possible candidates for the Leeds job in the summer, and he is coming under increasing scrutiny at the Madejski Stadium, with Reading slumping to a 2-0 loss to Millwall on Saturday.