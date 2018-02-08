Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has stated that he made 'a mistake' by appointing Thomas Christiansen as Garry Monk’s replacement last June, in a candid interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Radrizzani, who acquired full control of Leeds last summer, also confessed that he had considered sacking Christiansen, a former Spain international, following a humiliating 2-1 defeat away to Newport County in the FA Cup last month.

Their last win came in the Boxing Day victory over Burton Albion.

"Anything that doesn’t work is a mistake so yes, I did make a mistake," Radrizzani told the YEP.

"I apologise to the fans and the club, and for my experience I need to learn and analyse better my choice before making it."

Radrizzani continued: "At the same time, he seemed to be someone successful and fresh who could match with the new phase of the club, my new management and the new freshness around the team.

"But if you watch the games we conceded so many chances early on, in the first few minutes.

"This is a sign that mentally the players are not relaxed.

"They are stressed and this is why I could feel that probably the manager was not transmitting security and confidence.

"I waited for a long time before taking the decision and gave him many chances. Already at the beginning of January I was really keen to change.

"Victor (Orta, Leeds’ director of football) convinced me to hold on and give him one more, one more, one more; extra chances but at the end, something was missing."

Christiansen cut a disconsolate figure after his team suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to promotion rivals Cardiff City - a fourth loss in five matches - at Elland Road last Saturday, and was dismissed the next day, with the club 10th in the Championship, seven points off promotion.

The Whites moved quickly to appoint Paul Heckingbottom as their new boss - and he will be in charge when they take on Sheffield United on Saturday lunchtime.