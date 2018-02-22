The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's relegation rivals Hull City have been dealt a blow with the news that winger Harry Wilson could be out for up to a month with a shoulder injury.

The Liverpool loanee suffered damage to his shoulder when winning a penalty during their 4-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup last Friday.

Twenty-year-old Wilson - who joined the KCOM Stadium side on January deadline day - subsequently missed out on the Tigers' 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough on Tuesday night after scans revealed he had ligament damage.

(Image: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Hull lost that game at the Riverside to leave them 21st in the table, above the Brewers on goal difference alone.

Boss Nigel Adkins would not give a timescale for how long the Welsh international would be ruled out for, but there are concerns he may miss crucial fixtures leading up to the international break as Hull look to prevent a second successive relegation.

Wilson - who scored on his full Tigers debut in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest - will certainly miss this weekend's clash with Sheffield United before Tuesday's game at home to relegation rivals Barnsley.