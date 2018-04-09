Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hull City's Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson says he is ready to make an impact at Anfield next season once his time with the Tigers is done.

The 21-year-old winger scored his fourth goal in eight appearances for Hull at the weekend as he helped his loan side to a 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers - and he is likely to start against Burton Albion tomorrow night.

Wilson's involvement has been a key part of the Tigers' move away from relegation danger, with three wins and only one defeat from their last six games moving them seven points clear of the drop zone.

And the Wales international hopes the belief that a spell at the KCOM Stadium has given him can help him make his mark for the high-flying Reds after the summer.

"My confidence is high, but that comes from playing minutes and the team doing well," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"It was what I wanted and, thankfully, I've been given the minutes I wanted here.

"I've come into a team that's playing well and I've managed to chip in with a few goals and assists, which is even better.

"I'm ready to go back to Liverpool in pre-season and try to stamp my mark on the team.

"Hopefully I can get in it and, if not, who knows what the future holds? I was confident coming here and I just wanted to play with freedom."