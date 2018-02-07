Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mark Warburton has been discussing his work in the transfer market as Nottingham Forest boss - and the "lack of clarity" during his time at the City Ground.

The former Rangers manager - who was sacked by Forest following a 1-0 home defeat to Sunderland in their final game of 2017 - was tasked with revamping the Reds' squad over the summer after they avoided relegation to League One on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

While star striker Britt Assombalonga was sold to Middlesbrough for £15m, he brought in young players such as Barrie McKay, Kieran Dowell and Jason Cummings.

Former Burton Albion loanee Tyler Walker was one of the academy graduates who became a more regular feature at the City Ground under Warburton, while Daryl Murphy and Liam Bridcutt were among the summer signings brought in to add valuable experience and to help balance out the squad.

So how does he reflect on the Reds' transfer dealings last summer, having been let go by the club at the halfway stage of the campaign.

"I think the goals for us were to create a young, hungry squad," he told BBC Radio Five Live.

"Selling Britt Assombalonga for £15m made perfect sense.

"It answered any questions over FFP (financial fair play) and was good business for the club.

"In terms of experience, the likes of Daryl Murphy coming in for £2m was good business - he got the goals.

"Then we went young with Barrie McKay, Jason Cummings and promoted Tyler Walker. You have to build and give the young players time.

"If we came 10th, 11th or 12th after last season and looked to add over the summer, we could have moved forwards next season.

"The lack of clarity is the most frustrating thing, but the owners are the owners and that's their right."

Following Warburton's sacking, Brewers boss Nigel Clough - who turned down the Forest job last January - was linked with the vacancy.

But ex-Boro boss Aitor Karanka was named as manager on January 8 and is now looking to lead the Reds into the Championship's top half.