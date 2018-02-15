Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion winger Jacques Maghoma has signed a new contract with the Brewers' relegation rivals Birmingham City.

The 30-year-old - who scored 26 goals in 155 League appearances for Albion between 2009 and 2013 - has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal that will keep at him St Andrew's until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Maghoma has been one of the Blues' star performers in recent weeks as Steve Cotterill's side have moved out of the bottom three.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

They are currently two points clear of the relegation zone and five above the Brewers.

"I still think we've got the players and the hunger and desire within ourselves to go higher," Maghoma told the club's website.

"You can sense that in and around the dressing room and I want to be part of that."

Elsewhere, Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts is set to face an "extended" period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury.

According to the club website, Roberts - who joined from West Bromwich Albion in January - picked up 'a small crack on his shin' ahead of Sunday's clash with Bristol City at Elland Road.

“This is disappointing news for all concerned, especially for Tyler," new head coach Paul Heckingbottom said.

“However, with the help of the experienced medical team at Thorp Arch, he will come back stronger than ever."