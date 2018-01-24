The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham have not received any bid for Tom Cairney despite claims yesterday that West Bromwich Albion had offered £15 million for the Scottish international.

Reports suggested that the Baggies had such a bid knocked back by the Cottagers, but GetWestLondon reports that no such approaches have been made.

Cairney - who came off the bench in Saturday's 6-0 win over Burton Albion - was the subject of a £20 million bid from Newcastle United last summer, but opted to stay in west London and sign a new contract.

The Whites have already had to fend off interest in starlet Ryan Sessegnon this month as they look to continue their good run of form, which has seen them surge to within one point of the play-offs.

Aston Villa are hoping to complete a loan deal for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe before the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

The centre-back has been allowed to leave Jose Mourinho's side in search of first-team football, and Villans boss Steve Bruce is hoping to have the deal rubber-stamped in time for Tuesday night's match against Sheffield United.

Villa allowed full-back Richie De Laet to leave Villa Park for Royal Antwerp on loan on Tuesday as Bruce prepares his side for a run at promotion back to the Premier League.