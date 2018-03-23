The video will start in 8 Cancel

Reading are set to announce their new manager at midday today, according to GetReading corespondent Jonathan Low.

The Royals have decided on Jaap Stam's successor after he was sacked on Wednesday, leaving the club in 20th place and just three points clear of the relegation zone and six points from Burton Albion in 23rd place.

A run of just 10 points from a possible 57 - with Reading's last victory coming in a 3-1 defeat of Burton Albion in January - has seen last season's play-off finalists slide down the table.

According to reports, Paul Clement is the man in line for the top job at the Madejski Stadium.

Sacked by Swansea City in December, Clement was quickly identified by the Reading hierarchy as the ideal candidate according to the Daily Mail.

Installed at the Liberty Stadium in January last year, Clement steered the Swans clear of relegation but was dismissed with the club bottom of the table during his second campaign in charge.

The 46-year-old is set to be unveiled at the Madejski Stadium today, the report adds.