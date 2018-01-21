The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest stunned Wolves at Molineux with a 2-0 win over the Championship leaders.

Two first-half goals in the space of three minutes handed Aitor Karanka his first win in charge of the Reds.

Strikes from Ben Osborne and Kieran Dowell put Forest out of sight, and Wolves' lead over Derby County at the top of the league was cut to nine points as a result.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa closed the gap on the Rams after their 3-1 win over Barnsley.

Scott Hogan continued his good form with a brace for Steve Bruce's side while former Tyke Conor Hourihane added a third.

Jed Wallace's injury-time strike earned Millwall a thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds United after the Lions went 3-2 down.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Burton Albion's relegation rivals Sunderland earned a much-needed 1-0 win over Hull, while Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town drew 1-1.

Preston North End's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City now means the Brewers sit at the bottom of the Championship on goal difference.

Reading slipped to a 1-0 loss at home to Brentford after Lasse Vibe's strike, while Sheffield Wednesday held Cardiff City to a 0-0 draw.

Middlesbrough beat Queens Park Rangers 3-0, while Sheffield United defeated Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road.

Derby County drew with Bristol City 0-0 on Friday night to round off the Championship programme.