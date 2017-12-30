The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sunderland moved out of the Championship relegation zone on Saturday afternoon, with Aiden McGeady's header the difference between the Black Cats and Nottingham Forest.

Chris Coleman's side went above Burton Albion into 21st place after their victory at the City Ground.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers also won, increasing the pressure on the Brewers at the bottom.

Former Brewerer Jacques Maghoma's 83rd minute effort ensured the Blues overcame Leeds United at St Andrew's, while Gary Madine's first-half effort gave Bolton a surprise win over play-off hopefuls Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Second-place Derby County kept up their promotion charge with a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town, with Sam Winnall notching a superb second to down Ipswich.

Middlesbrough lost Tony Pulis's first game in charge, with Robert Snodgrass' 75th minute effort dowining Boro at the Riverside Stadium while Ethan Pinnock's last-gasp effort rescuing a point for Barnsley against Reading.

Managerless Sheffield Wednesday, Burton's next opponents on Monday, were beaten 2-0 by Brentford with Lasse Vibe and Florian Jozefzoon on target for the Bees.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

Aboubakar Kamara scored two second half goals as Fulham came from 2-0 down to draw at Hull City, while in the Saturday evening game a last-minute Ryan Bennett helped Wolves beat Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

On Friday night a late Tom Clarke effort saw off Cardiff City as Preston North End ran out 1-0 winners, while Millwall edged Queens Park Rangers by the same score-line thanks to a Steve Morison effort.