Barnsley's 2-0 defeat of Brentford means Burton Albion will have to wait another week to escape the relegation zone for the first time this year.

The Tykes' vital win lifted them out of the relegation zone and into 21st place at the expense of Bolton Wanderers, who fell to a 2-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

Oli McBurnie's ninth goal in 16 appearances for Barnsley sealed the points after Kieffer Moore's early strike settled the nerves at Oakwell.

Barnsley travel to Derby County next weekend and are one of five teams who could be relegated on the final day of the season.

Sunderland, already relegated, lost 2-1 to Fulham on Friday night.

With Burton and Bolton on 41 points, Birmingham City and Reading's gap to the drop-zone decreased to two points after their defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Ipswich Town respectively.

Che Adams put Garry Monk's Birmingham ahead at Loftus Road, but Bright Osayi-Samuel equalised just a minute later and Ilias Chair and Matt Smith sealed the points for Rangers.

Reading were thumped by the managerless Tractor Boyce 4-0 at the Madejski Stadium, a performance boss Paul Clement described as "shameful, embarrassing and completely unacceptable."

(Image: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Four goals in the final 20 minutes condemned the Royals to their third loss in four games.

Elsewhere, in the promotion race former Brewers manager Neil Warnock watched his Cardiff City side answer Fulham's win with one of their own.

A Sean Morrison double put Hull City to the sword and Cardiff know they have to beat Reading next weekend - however should Fulham lose their result will be irrelevant.

Derby County all-but secured a play-off spot with a 1-1 draw at Villa Park after a late Lewis Grabban equaliser cancelled out Cameron Jerome's opener.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

The Rams sit two points clear of seventh-placed Preston North End, Burton's opponents next weekend.

Preston's 1-0 defeat of Sheffield United eliminated their opponents from play-off contention.

Middlesbrough's top-six berth is secure after their 2-0 defeat of Millwall, with Neil Harris' side slipping to eight place as a result.

Norwich City bid farewell to midfielder Wes Hoolahan after 10 years of service with a 2-1 defeat of Leeds United.

Nottingham Forest and Wolves played out goalless draws with Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday respectively to complete this weekend's Championship programme.