Birmingham City moved level on points with Barnsley after a 3-0 defeat of Hull City at St Andrew's.

Jota's brace, sandwiched in-between a Che Adams strike, earned Garry Monk his first win in charge and stopped a rot of seven successive defeats.

That result now leaves Birmingham in the relegation zone only on goal difference with theirs vastly inferior to Barnsley's.

The Tykes were beaten 2-0 by Millwall at Oakwell, with Lee Gregory and Ben Marshall netting for Neil Harris' side.

Barnsley have now gone five games without a win, with play-off chasing Bristol City up next after the international break.

Sunderland stay rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after a 2-0 defeat to Preston North End - their third successive loss.

The Black Cats stay five points adrift of safety, with Burton Albion's 3-1 defeat to Wolves leaving the pair in the relegation zone alongside Birmingham.

Reading stay three points clear of safety after their thrilling 3-2 defeat at Norwich City.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

James Maddison's 14th goal of the season put Norwich 3-1 up heading into half-time after Liam Kelly had pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Mario Vrancic and Grant Hanley both headed home from corners before Kelly's strike, with Sam Smith reducing the arrears once more.

It wasn't enough for Jaap Stam's side, though, who stay in 20th place.

Bolton Wanderers held on to upset Aston Villa, beating them 1-0 at the Macron Stadium.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

Adam Le Fondre's 19th minute strike earned Bolton their first win in four matches that lifts them six points clear of Birmingham in 19th.

Sheffield Wednesday eased their relegation fears with a 2-1 defeat of Leeds United at Elland Road.

Jos Luhaky's side earned their first win in eight games to move up to 17th place and eight points clear of the drop zone.

Queens Park Rangers drew the west London Derby with Fulham 2-2 on Saturday lunchtime.

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Massimo Luongo and Pawel Wszolek dragged Rangers back into the game after Tom Cairney and Lucas Piazon thought they'd put Slavisa Jokanovic's men on the road to victory.

Elsewhere, Brentford saw Romaine Sawyers sent off late on in their 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at Griffin Park, while a solitary Milan Duric strike earned Bristol City a 1-0 win against Ipswich Town.

Sheffield United played out an entertaining 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.