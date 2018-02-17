The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion were handed a major boost by their fellow relegation strugglers after three of the five teams above them lost on Saturday.

The Brewers' 0-0 draw at home to Nottingham Forest now looks a valuable point with Sunderland now level at the foot of the Championship table with Nigel Clough's side after their 2-0 loss to Brentford at the Stadium of Light.

Kamohelo Mokotjo and Neal Maupay sealed victory for the Bees inside the first-half, with the Black Cats now three points adrift of safety with the Brewers.

Bolton succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers in west London, with Joel Lynch and Matt Smith striking after the visitors had Mark Littles sent off.

Birmingham City stay one place above Bolton in 19th place on goal-difference after Fred Onyedinma's solitary effort sent Millwall on the way to victory at St Andrew's.

Elsewhere, Preston held runaway leaders Wolves to a 1-1 draw at Deepdale, while Cardiff City edged Aston Villa out of second place after a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Fulham's 2-0 defeat of Villa at Craven Cottage, thanks to strikes from Ryan Sessegnon and Floyd Ayite, moves the Cottagers within six points of the automatic promotion places.