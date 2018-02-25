The video will start in 8 Cancel

Callum McManaman netted a 96th minute equaliser for Sunderland in their thrilling 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Joel Asoro opened the scoring for the Black Cats after 11 minutes but both sides were reduced to 10 men before the interval.

Jake Clarke-Salter lunged into a tackle on Adama Traore and the Boro winger was sent off himself just 13 minutes later by referee Tim Robinson for pushing Bryan Oviedo in the face.

Bamford then equalised after half-time and a Grant Leadbitter penalty put the visitors ahead, but Sunderland equalised themselves through Jonny Williams just before the hour-mark.

(Image: ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Ex-Chelsea striker Bamford put Boro ahead again, only for McManaman's last-gasp equaliser to break hearts of the visitors and earn Sunderland a point which leaves them at the foot of the Championship table and four points adrift of safety.

Elsewhere, Barnsley earned Jose Morais a vital first win in charge as the pressure mounts on Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill.

A first-half double from Oli McBurnie at St Andrews helped the Tykes climb out of the relegation zone after Burton Albion's 2-0 win at Oakwell on Tuesday night .

That result leaves the Blues in the final relegation spot and a point clear of safety.

Hull City's 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Friday night sent them two points clear of safety.

Bolton Wanderers and Norwich City played out a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road which leaves the visitors a healthy four points clear of the drop-zone.

Reading had to peg Derby County back twice as they drew 3-3 at the Madejski Stadium.

That point keeps the Royals four points clear of the relegation zone, with strikes from Liam Kelly, Modou Barrow and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson cancelling out efforts from Kasey Palmer, Richard Keogh and Tom Lawrence.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Preston North End's play-off helps were dealt a blow thanks to Ipswich Town as they were defeated 1-0 at Deepdale, while Leeds United beat Brentford by the same scoreline at Elland Road to earn Paul Heckingbottom a first win since he took over earlier this month.

QPR were swept aside by Nottingham Forest 5-2 at Loftus Road while Fulham continued their excellent run of form with a 2-0 win over league leaders Wolves at Craven Cottage.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

Aston Villa strengthened their chances of promotion with a 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Rounding off this weekend's fixtures, Cardiff City host Bristol City at 12pm on Sunday.