Sunderland produced a stunning second-half fightback to draw 3-3 with Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the pick of Saturday's Championship matches.

The Black Cats found themselves 3-0 down at half-time thanks to an Aiden Flint effort and a Famara Diedhiou double.

But the Robins offered them a way back into the match through Josh Brownhill's own goal, and an Aiden McGeady effort nine minutes from time set up a mouth-watering final few minutes.

Marlon Pack's own goal two minutes into injury time ensured Sunderland completed an improbable fightback which now leaves them three points away from safety in 23rd place.

Elsewhere, Hull City earned their first win in ten matches with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

An early strike by Jon Toral and a first Hull goal for Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson ensured Nigel Adkins' side climbed out of the relegation zone.

The Tigers now sit one point clear of 22nd placed Barnsley, who began life without Paul Heckingbottom with a 1-1 draw with South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Atdhe Nuhiu opened the scoring at Oakwell with an 18th minute penalty, but Oliver McBurnie equalised just three minutes later to earn Barnsley a share of the spoils.

Heckingbottom's first game in charge of Leeds United following his appointment as manager on Tuesday ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United thanks to a Billy Sharp double for the home side.

Bolton Wanderers held high-flying Fulham to a 1-1 draw at the Macron Stadium thanks to Adam Le Fondre's second-half equaliser after Matt Targett's first professional goal just four minutes in.

That point lifts Wanderers one point above Birmingham City - who play Aston Villa at 12pm on Sunday - up to 19th place.

Elsewhere, Wolves increased their lead at the top of the Championship to 13 points thanks to a 2-1 win over QPR, while Derby County's promotion charge stuttered at Pride Park as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City.

Middlesbrough beat Reading 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium thanks to an Adama Traore double, while on Friday night Millwall held promotion-chasing Cardiff City to a 1-1 draw at the Den.