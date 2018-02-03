The video will start in 8 Cancel

Wolves continued their march to the Championship title with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

The Molinuex side dispatched the Blades with goals from Ruben Neves, Diego Jota and Ivan Cavaleiro ensuring Wanderers kept up their promotion charge.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side now sit 11 points clear of Derby County, who remain hot on their heels following their 3-0 win over Brentford - with Tom Huddlestone opening the scoring with his first goal since he rejoined the Rams in the summer.

Elsewhere, Leeds United continued their winless start to 2018 with a 4-1 loss to Cardiff City.

The Whites' last win came on Boxing Day - a 2-1 success over Burton Albion - and Neil Warnock's side eased past Leeds thanks to goals from Callum Paterson, Junior Hoilett and Sean Morrison and Anthony Pilkington.

Birmingham City continued their good run of form with a 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

That win lifts the Blues up to 19th - four points clear of the relegation zone.

Fulham dispatched Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Craven Cottage, and Norwich City beat Middlesbrough 1-0.

Preston beat Hull 2-1, while Josh Scowen scored the only goal as Queens Park Rangers beat Barnsley.

Sunderland continued their poor run with a 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town, while Reading lost to Millwall by the same scoreline at the Madejski Stadium.

Bolton Wanderers beat Bristol City 1-0 on Friday night to open the weekend's Championship programme.