Chris Coleman has apologised to Sunderland's fans after Burton Albion confirmed their relegation after Saturday's 2-1 defeat.

The Black Cats relinquished a lead earned by Paddy McNair's first-half strike as Burton scored twice in six minutes to condemn the Wearsiders to consecutive relegations.

And Coleman, installed in November and tasked with avoiding relegation, cut a crestfallen figure in his post-match press conference.

"I’d just like to apologise to everybody, the supporters, for coming up short and ultimately not having what was needed," the Welshman said.

"So it's a brutal experience and the disappointment's huge.

"To be fair to myself, maybe its blind optimism, even with three games to go - and with five minutes to go we were in the driving seat and we're winning.

"We didn't play very well today, but the five games previously we were very good.

"Today you could see both teams were nervous and edgy.

"With five minutes to go, the atmosphere in the ground is great.

"Everyone is singing because its looking okay, then it all changed.

"But this is 44 games we are into the season and we haven't been good enough.

"So sorry to our supporters, the ones who have stuck with us and came here every week and followed us away from home.

"We haven't been good enough, and we've fallen short ultimately, so I apologise to them."

Despite having six points left to play for and the gap to safety at the same amount, the cruel coincidence that Burton play 21st-placed Bolton Wanderers, on 40 points, on Saturday means Sunderland cannot climb above both sides, even if they win their remaining two games.

Had the Black Cats' 95th-minute equaliser - eventually ruled out by referee Darren England for handball - stood, they would have lived to fight another day.

"Burton play Bolton so it's going to balance itself out for us unfortunately, but I think it was such a mess, the last 60 seconds of the game with the craziness of the decisions from the referee and his linesman," added Coleman.

"It's not why we got relegated, don't get me wrong, because we've been here for 44 games.

"Just look at the 95 minutes, that was an absolute mess caused by themselves, so everyone was a little bit confused, but obviously I know who's playing who and what's going on.

"So it's compounded really, the disappointment of losing so late on to Burton, who are a place above us.

"This is the fourth time in five games we've been leading and we don't hang onto it.

"We don't hang onto those points and if you don't do that, then you end up with where we are.

"If you don't have what you need, and as a group we haven't, then you come up short."