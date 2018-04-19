Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Coleman has declared Sunderland's match against Burton Albion on Saturday their "last chance" to keep alive their hopes of surviving relegation from the Championship.

The Black Cats manager knows that defeat to the Brewers, or vice versa, could could condemn his side to successive relegations.

While Sunderland ended a run of one win in 13 matches with a 4-1 defeat of Derby County last month, they have failed to kick on since.

In the four matches that have followed since, Sunderland have drawn three of them despite having led at one point in all three.

And as a result, that means Sunderland are facing relegation should they fall to Nigel Clough's side.

"The last five games there has been that consistency there, but we should have six more points," he told the club's official website.

"It would make a hell of a difference, but we have just got to keep doing what we are doing and keep that level of consistency.

"Psychologically things could change a lot at the weekend so whichever way it changes we have to deal with it.

"Going into it we have got to keep doing what are doing, always being in games and showing a bit of character when we are up against it.

"Five o'clock on Saturday evening will tell a story.

"It could be one or the other we just don't know yet. We are still fighting, and we are still in there so let's see what the story is at 5pm on Saturday evening.

"For both teams it is a do or die case. We have got to approach the next game like it is our last.

"It is our last chance on Saturday to keep the fight going so we can forget Fulham and Wolves. All that matters is our match against Burton Albion."