Chris Wilder is urging the Sheffield United supporters to make "all the difference" as Burton Albion arrive for the first of back-to-back home games for the Blades.

The Brewers travel to Bramall Lane tomorrow (7.45pm) for the rearranged meeting between the sides following the original fixtures' postponement on March 3.

Wilder's Blades sit six points adrift of the Championship play-off places ahead of the Burton clash, their game in hand over Preston North End, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Fulham above them.

And with Nottingham Forest arriving in south Yorkshire after Albion's visit, the United boss will be hoping for an impact from the stands as they look to reignite their promotion push.

"Now, perhaps more than at any other time this season, we could do with the fans helping us and getting right behind us like they always do," he told the Sheffield Star.

"It's been a tough schedule, lots of away games, and there are a few tired bodies and tired minds out there.

"That's understandable, but having that backing, having our followers help the lads recover and get right back on it, could make all the difference.

"They've given everything they've got, put everything in for themselves, the club and the people who came down to Portman Road and were brilliant as usual.

"They'll do that again (against Burton), but it's times like this, at this stage of the season, when they really deserve to see a little bit of that back.

"I know our crowd, with what it's like, will respond."