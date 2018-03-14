The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Wilder admits that Sheffield United's 2-0 win over Burton Albion at Bramall Lane was not as straightforward as it will have looked on paper.

The Blades showed their promotion credentials and edged the Brewers through goals from Enda Stevens and David Brooks on Tuesday night, with the visitors coming close to opening the scoring and levelling it up on numerous occasions.

Lloyd Dyer forced Jamal Blackman to deny two rasping attempts, and Darren Bent fluffed his lines at the back-post, heading wide.

Wilder reckons that their dispatching of Burton in the way they did underlines his side's promotion credentials.

The Blades have moved up to seventh place, only two points behind Middlesbrough in the final play-off spot.

"It was a tough game, they've had a couple of chances just as much as we have had in games that we've played and lost," he said.

"I'll be the first to admit it, that wasn't a straightforward win.

"They had good opportunities to hurt us.

"The second goal settled us down and we played some decent stuff after that, even though we were a little bit slack and lax on a couple of set plays.

"Everybody says at this part of the season you have to find a way to win games and we did."

Ex-Brewer Mark Duffy was named man of the match after a stunning display.

The one-time Albion loanee started the move that led to Stevens' opener and threaded through Brooks for United's second.

Wilder wants to see more of that as the Blades approach the run-in with the play-offs in their sights - and he is backing Burton to stay in the division on Tuesday night's evidence too.

"We're looking for more of that," he said of Duffy's performance.

"As you've seen tonight, when we do, we've got that ability.

"They were always in the game, and they're not expected to be in the division.

"They've done fantastically well to get into the division and stay in it and they've got nothing to lose.

"They are dangerous opponents, and they'll take points off people between now and the end of the season.

"And I wouldn't be surprised if they get enough points to stay up, because of the pressure on other clubs around them."