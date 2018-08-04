Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion will still manage their resources accordingly after relegation from the Championship to League One.

The Brewers kick off their first League One season after a couple of years in the second-tier later today when Rochdale visit the Pirelli Stadium (3pm).

Albion have made two signings this summer, with Scott Fraser and David Templeton joining the club on free transfers.

Clough has seen Tom Naylor, Matty Lund, Tom Flanagan and Hope Akpan deprt for fellow League One clubs Portsmouth, Scunthorpe United, Sunderland and Bradford City respectively.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Speaking on the eve of the new season, he says now Albion's trump card of Championship football is no longer in play, it is harder to recruit players - but that doesn't mean the club will be compromised in a bid to make up for the lack of second-tier football on offer at the Pirelli.

"We're still a small club in League One, but we're still going to have to manage and make the very best of our resources to stand any chance of competing at at all," he said.

"It's been harder recruiting players because we can't offer them Championship football.

"And that was a big draw, for lads that maybe wouldn't have got another Championship club but us. Players like Hope Akpan - and now he's gone to another club in League One.

"Tom Naylor's gone to another club in League One, we've lost out on certain players that we'd have liked just because they've gone to bigger clubs."

The Brewers' only dalliance with the third-tier came three seasons ago, with Clough returning to East Staffordshire almost seven years after his first departure.

And he reckons the division is much stronger than it was when Albion shocked the League and won promotion to the Championship for the first time in their history.

"I think it is," he added. "It all just sort of filters down from the Premier League, because as more foreigners come in the players can't get into the Premier League.

"They're paying very big salaries in the Championship now, so some are happy to go there.

"So what happens to the Championship players that would have been there? They filter down.

"So the quality will definitely have gone up over the last three seasons."

Clough wasn't willing to be drawn into debates about where the club should be targeting this season - although promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt would be most welcome.

He says there won't be any judgements made until 10 games into the new season - and there are too many 'variables', as he calls them, currently at play to make grand statements.

"I don't think we can pin an aspiration down on this and say yes, we're going to be top six," he continued.

"We'd like to be, but I think the League's too open and I think our squad is not, at the moment, settled enough injury-wise and everything to say we've got a good-enough squad to get into the top six.

"It's going to all depend on how it goes over the course of the nine months.

(Image: Laura Mallkin/Epic Action Imagery)

"Can you keep people fit? Do we get a little break along the way, do we get some good loans in, do they have an impact?

"There's too many variables at the moment to sort of pin down an actual aspiration."