Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has give an update on the club's talks with trialist Elliot Hodge.

The ex-Notts County trainee has featured heavily for Burton Albion during pre-season, with his most recent outing a 13-minute cameo in Saturday's defeat to Cardiff City.

Released by Notts in the summer, Hodge and Clough have met this week to discuss a potential future for him in East Staffordshire.

With the club unlikely to make any more permanent signings before the transfer window shuts on August 9, Hodge's chances of signing a deal at the Pirelli Stadium hinge on Albion's progress in the loan market.

Clough said yesterday that the club have made enquiries for three loan players and that progress has been "slow."

"We've had a little chat...'Are you happy? Just keep on training,' Clough said.

"It just depends on how the loan market goes for us in the next few weeks.

"Elliot's done well for us in pre-season, but we just can't commit to anything for him at the monent.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"That might change for us in the next few weeks, so he's going to keep training with us.

"If he wants to go out and anyone else have a look at him that's fine, we're going to keep it open like that."