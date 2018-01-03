Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the trivia-minded among us - and there are many - Aaron Webster's recent appointment as the manager of Belper Town was the last piece in the jigsaw.

It gave us a left-back for a whole team of former Brewers who are currently in football management.

Well, apart from a goalkeeper.

We've struggled for a goalkeeper and, unless readers can tell us any different, we've plumped for Dan Robinson, as he is the Brewers Academy manager and was formerly high up in the New Zealand women's team hierarchy.

So, here's our team in 4-4-2 formation, with only Glenn Kirkwood, versatile as he was, slightly out of position on the right of midfield.

Although most need no introduction, here's a recap of what they did for the Brewers and where they are now...

Dan Robinson (goalkeeper)

In charge of the Brewers' thriving academy since September 2016, Robinson's spell as a player was mostly on the bench, from 2001-05, when Matt Duke was first choice.

After moving to New Zealand and playing for Gisborne City and Waikato, he moved up through the New Zealand national women's coaching ranks until he was assistant coach for the Rio Olympics.

Gary Rowett (right-back)

Finished his playing career in the Conference with Burton from 2005-07, having had prior spells with Everton, Derby County, Birmingham City, Leicester City and Charlton Athletic.

Later returned to the Pirelli Stadium as assistant manager to Paul Peschisolido, stepped up to manage the Brewers from 2012-14 and is now, of course, manager at high-flying Derby.

Steve Chettle (centre-half)

Nigel Clough brought former Nottingham Forest and England under-21 team-mate Chettle to Burton for the 2003-04 season, when he made 24 appearances.

After retiring, he was with Forest's academy but is now manager of newly-reformed Ilkeston Town as they battle their way back up the non-League pyramid.

Ryan Austin (centre-half)

Former Crewe Alexandra trainee Austin came to the Brewers initially on loan in 2004, signed permanently and stayed eight years, playing 245 games and being part of the squad that won promotion to the Football League.

The popular centre-half is now manager at Kidsgrove Athletic in Evo-Stik Division One South and saw his side host the Brewers in a pre-season friendly in July.

Aaron Webster (left-back)

Needs no introduction to Burton fans, a club legend who started in the first team aged 16 and went on to make 591 appearances - an appearance tally topped only by Darren Stride - scoring 101 goals in that time.

Alongside Stride, Webster completed the journey from the Northern Premier League to the Football League.

Now working for the Burton Albion Community Trust, Webster has taken on his first management job at Belper Town.

Glenn Kirkwood (right midfield)

A straightforward, hardworking footballer, "Kirky" arrived at Burton from Ilkeston Town as a striker in 2000 but was more often deployed in midfield or at centre-half by Clough.

Injuries held him back and management has followed, alongside former Gresley midfielder Craig Hopkins.

They started at Heanor Town, followed by Mickleover Sports and, for the last two seasons, Matlock Town.

Nigel Clough (centre midfield)

Time moves on and there are younger Brewers fans who won't have seen the current Brewers manager play.

A clever striker for 401 games with Nottingham Forest, who cost Liverpool £2.275m and Manchester City £1.5m, he took his first management role at Burton in 1998 and changed the course of the club.

Having retired from the full-time game through injury, he played in midfield, where his vision and passing was sublime, sometimes too clever for team-mates, and he played more than 300 times for the club.

John McGrath (centre midfield)

McGrath's career started at Aston Villa, where he played only twice. He then had seven clubs in four years before Clough signed him from Tamworth in 2007 and he had finally found the right place to be.

In 239 games until 2013, he won promotion to the Football League, then captained the side after Darren Stride's retirement.

At 37, is enjoying himself as player-manager at Mickleover Sports.

Neil Warnock (left midfield)

Everyone knows Warnock as one of the most colourful and enduring management characters in the game, currently pushing Cardiff City towards the top of the Championship in his 70th year.

Most people know Warnock cut his management teeth at Burton, where he instilled a never-say-die mentality and won the Northern Premier League Cup.

Memories of him as a left-winger are sketchier. Chesterfield, Rotherham United and Barnsley were among his eight professional clubs in a career of 300-plus appearances and he finished his career at Burton.

He made nine appearances under Ian Storey-Moore in 1979-80 before embarking on coaching and management at the relatively early age of 30.

Yet, when he returned to Burton as manager, he also played 29 more times in 1981-82.

Jody Banim (striker)

Ninety-seven goals in 125 games for Radcliffe Borough brought Banim to the attention of bigger clubs and Shrewsbury Town paid £20,000 for him.

But it didn't work out and he had dominated a game for Droylsden against Burton (although the Brewers won 3-0) when Clough brought him in in 2008.

Again, it didn't work out and he was on his way after 16 appearances.

Now managing Evo-Stik Premier Division side Ashton United.

Steve Cotterill (striker)

Cotterill was only at Burton for two seasons but he made an indelible mark as a quick striker.

In 1987-88, there were 15 goals in 29 games. The next season, he was a foil for Mark Whitehouse, who hit a stunning 51 goals in 63 games.

Cotterill added 29 in 45 games as the Brewers scored 128 goals in all competitions and fans who saw it always think of Cotterill the player rather than Cotterill the manager, currently overseeing Birmingham City in their battle, alongside Albion, for Championship survival.

Sub: Paul Hurst (right-back)

Almost a one-club man, with 497 appearances across 16 years for Rotherham United, at the end of the 2007-08 season Hurst had 17 games on loan at Burton and was the unlucky man who had a penalty for handball given against him when he could not get out of the way of a shot in the Conference play-off semi-final first leg against Cambridge United.

The decision still rankles but the Brewers were promoted as Conference champions the following season.

Hurst has managed successfully at Ilkeston Town, Boston United, Grimsby Town and, currently, Shrewsbury Town.

*Thanks to Brewers fan Adam Drew for the original idea for this article.