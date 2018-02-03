Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colin Calderwood praised Aston Villa's experience for helping them come through a scare against Burton Albion.

Villa scraped through a battle with the Brewers, coming out 3-2 victors despite being pegged back twice and being made to endure a nervy ending.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Villa Park faithful were never able to get too comfortable, with Albion threatening to grab a share of the spoils in the dying seconds after Liam Boyce's debut goal in injury time.

The hosts, though, ultimately saw the game out to hold on.

And Steve Bruce's assistant reckons the experience Villa had on the pitch - through the likes of John Terry, Alan Hutton and Robert Snodgrass - helped them to a sixth straight win despite Burton's doggedness.

"You can get a little bit nervy when it's only a goal in it," Calderwood said.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's a game when you know you've got to win, you keep pushing on.

"So there's control and excitement sometimes, and control and nerves.

"Especially when it goes to 2-1 and there's a period of time yet - you need your experienced players.

"And I thought they rose to that in those moments."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers kept going, despite Villa threatening to pull away time after time.

It was a markedly different display to Tuesday night's 3-1 capitulation to Reading, and it is that spirit they need to continue to show to keep themselves in the Championship.

"I really have to credit Burton for the way that they kept themselves in the game," he continued.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

"The game looked away from them, but it typifies a lot of what the division's about.

"The teams will keep going at you even though they are right at the bottom at the minute."