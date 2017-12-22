Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concentration could be the key for Burton Albion when they take on Reading tomorrow (3pm), according to Nigel Clough.

The Brewers travel to the Madejski Stadium for the Royals' 500th game at the ground, with the visitors chasing their first back-to-back wins of the campaign.

If they are to achieve that goal, Clough's side will need to show their usual patience and discipline without the ball.

Reading play a possession-based brand of football, retaining the ball and waiting for the right time to capitalise and attack.

That is something Burton should be able to adapt to - they had only 32 per cent of possession in Saturday's 1-0 win at Bolton Wanderers.

And while Clough is urging his side to maintain their focus, he also knows the importance of seizing the moment when they do get an opportunity to.

"We're used to it (not having possession), because the majority of the games, we don't have most of the ball," he said.

"So we're not too uncomfortable with that.

"We keep emphasising to the players, it doesn't really matter what the stats are, 60 or 70 per cent possession against you - it's what we do when we get it as much as anything.

"I think that was good on Saturday.

"We still didn't finish moves off, but we broke better and we caused Bolton problems, especially Lloyd Dyer and Marvin Sordell, and then Lucas Akins breaking on one side.

"It's just that final bit of quality that can get you that goal, or the second goal as it was on Saturday.

"Reading are as good as any team in the league at keeping it. They are very patient as well, they probe.

"So I think it's a concentration issue as much as anything on Saturday, to make sure we are nice and solid, but when we get it, make sure we are effective."

Albion's last trip to the Madejski saw them well beaten. The 3-0 defeat was one of the very few occasions last season when Clough's side struggled to compete for long spells.

It is the type of fixture they have learned from this time around, especially away from home, where they have taken 10 of their 17 points.

"I don't know if we still hold the record for the number of clean sheets on the road this calendar year, I knew we had it at one point," added Clough.

"It shows how we have improved. It's easier to work on that side of it than it is the other side, and we are trying to get that balance all the time.

"We are saying to the players, 'get in your minds, don't get too much into a defensive mode, we must still be a threat'.

"It's getting that balance all the time.

"You can't just defend for 90 minutes, you're not always going to hang on every time because something is going to break in the box.

"Keep defending as we are, but still be a threat and try to get goals.

"That's what it is about, scoring goals - and we haven't scored enough."