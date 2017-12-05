Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City fans seemed less than pleased with their side's FA Cup third-round draw at home to Burton Albion on Monday night.

The struggling Blues face Albion at St Andrews on the weekend of January 5-7, with both sides battling relegation to League One - and City fans aren't exactly optimistic of their chances of making the fourth-round, judging by the reaction on social media.

Steve Cotterill's side have failed to reverse their fortunes after the former Brewer was installed as manager following Harry Redknapp's sacking following six straight defeats in the early part of the campaign.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

Monday night's 1-0 loss to local rivals Wolves - after the FA Cup draw was made - leaves them occupying the final relegation spot with Sunderland and Burton for company.

And there's every chance that the cup tie could either provide a welcome distraction for both sides, or result in another demoralising defeat.

Blues' fans reaction to the news that they would be facing the Brewers...

One Birmingham fan made light of Lloyd Dyer's impressive goalscoring record against the Blues...

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Brewers fans were undecided on their thoughts of the draw...