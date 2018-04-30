Burton Albion's matchday programme could become a thing of the past as clubs are to hold a vote on whether producing one will be mandatory next season.
At the EFL's annual general meeting (AGM) in June, clubs will have their say on the issue - with programmes currently a requirement for every game.
"At its summer meeting in June 2018, EFL Clubs will vote on a proposal that will determine whether or not it is an absolute requirement to produce a match programme from the start of season 2018/19 onwards," a statement read.
"A number of Clubs have asked the EFL if the mandatory publication of a match programme can be addressed as a result of an overall decline in sales and the proliferation of digital and social media, which has the ability to deliver the same content in a more cost-effective manner.
"Irrespective of the outcome at June’s AGM, The EFL will continue to produce a match programme for its five competitions finals (Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and the Sky Bet play-offs)."
The Brewers currently produce a matchday programme that costs £3 and includes a number of features, a guide to the opposition, words from manager Nigel Clough and chairman Ben Robinson and an interview with a chosen player.