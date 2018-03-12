Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Tuesday night's visit to Sheffield United may come too soon for a trio of Burton Albion's "big players" - and there are others carrying knocks too.

Lucas Akins hobbled off inside five minutes of Saturday's goalless draw with Bristol City with a hamstring problem, and John Brayford and Ben Turner have had extended spells out of the squad during the last month, with the pair troubled by calf injuries.

With Albion facing trips to Bramall Lane tomorrow and then top-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Clough is naturally cautious about risking any of his injured party with the international break just around the corner.

Asked if the Blades clash would come too soon for Brayford, Turner and Akins, Clough said: "Yes, probably, with the break coming up I don't think they'll make this week.

"One of them might do, but it's unlikely at this stage.

"So it's important that all the others who are fit have to stay fit, at least for this week."

The Brewers are still nursing various knocks from the weekend, with Hope Akpan and Liam Boyce - who came closest to securing victory against the Robins - both sustaining problems. Boyce came off with a swollen ankle.

Jacob Davenport, meanwhile, has been struggling with illness.

And Monday's training session is likely to be the biggest indicator as to how Clough's team will line up against his old side.

"We are just checking on one or two," he continued.

"Hope Akpan picked up a knock, Liam Boyce picked up a knock, obviously Lucas came off injured, Jacob Davenport with his flu.

"We are just going to see who can train.

"It'll be a split session, some will just do the warm-up, some might not even do that, and hopefully we'll get a few training fully."

Clough could yet be faced with a dilemma as to whether he takes the plunge with one or two of those players carrying injuries.

The Albion squad will have a 13-day break between Saturday's game at Wolves and the visit to Cardiff City on March 30, so the Brewers boss may have to call upon some of his players to play through the pain with time to recover afterwards.

"Even if we have to take a risk or two with injuries, we will do that, depending on how close people are (to fitness)," he added.

"We're losing big players now.

"We've lost Brayford, and Lucas maybe - three big players for us, three regular players.

"That'll be the message, whoever we've got available, give everything you've got.

"And then we've got a rest after Saturday."