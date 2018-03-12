Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Damien McCrory believes Burton Albion are not far away from plundering "three or four" goals in a game - despite their recent drought in front of the net.

The Brewers' goalless draw with Bristol City on Saturday was their fourth consecutive blank at the Pirelli Stadium - and they have beaten the opposition goalkeeper in only one of their last six outings.

That was the 2-1 victory at Barnsley last month, with Albion's only other win in 2018 seeing them comprehensively beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough on January 1 in their biggest Championship triumph to date.

Chances came and went against the Robins for Nigel Clough's side to get back on the scoresheet at the weekend, with Liam Boyce and Hope Akpan coming closest in the space of a few first-half seconds.

But while McCrory admits there is frustration that the Brewers could not capitalise in their latest outing, he feels the openings will start to turn into something more soon.

"The lads came off feeling very frustrated," said the Albion defender.

"We kept another clean sheet and it was a solid performance but, from the first-half chances we created, there is a lot of disappointment that we didn't get all three points.

"It (the formation change to 4-4-2) lifted the boys and we gave a more attacking performance, in the first half anyway.

"The chances we created, it's been frustrating that we haven't taken advantage of them.

"At least we are creating them, though, and getting those chances to score.

"It is frustrating, but as long as we keep creating them, I think at some point a performance where we score three or four goals is not far away."

While Albion were not clinical enough at one end, their defensive quality was on show to limit the play-off chasing Robins to two efforts on goal and secure a valuable clean sheet.

McCrory was part of an outstanding back-four performance. And after a sluggish first half from the visitors, that Burton back line were more than ready for what came their way after the break.

"As well as we played in the first half and as poor as they played, we knew that they were going to come out and give a proper go at it in the second half, which they did," he added.

"We weathered their storm. We didn't create quite as much as in the first half, but we kept going until the end and everyone came off fairly disappointed that we didn't get a couple of goals from our first-half performance.

"We knew they would get a bit of a rollicking at half-time. They're obviously pushing for the play-offs, so we knew they were going to start fairly quickly after that.

"But I thought we matched them very well but didn't create quite as much.

"On another day, we take advantage of that first-half performance, go 2-0 up at half-time and we come away with three points.

"Sadly that didn't happen, but we've just got to take the positives, a clean sheet. It's a point we've gained on some teams."