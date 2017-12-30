Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke says his side came to Burton Albion with a plan to win the game in the second half as the Brewers and Canaries held each other to a goalless draw.

Farke rested the influential trio of Alex Pritchard, Josh Murphy and James Maddison for their Pirelli Stadium, with the festive fixtures coming thick and fast.

There was some surprise when the team-sheets were released at 2pm to see that triumvirate on the bench - and the Canaries had to bide their time until Maddison and Pritchard were introduced on the 73rd minute.

That sparked a lacklustre Norwich - who were lucky not to go behind after Tom Naylor and Sean Scannell spurned good early chances - into life, with Farke's side going close through Pritchard shortly after his introduction.

And the German revealed post-match that it was all part of their plan to try to win the game in the second half.

"To be honest, we're a bit disappointed because we were not able to use one of our situations in the last 30 minutes," he said.

"Because that was the plan, we had to win the game in the second half with the situations.

"If you analyse our games, in the second half we are better in scoring goals.

"It's completely the other way round at Burton, and today we got the plan okay to perhaps win the game in the second half.

"There were two or three situations and a few unlucky situations.

"For that we are not totally happy today, because I would prefer to have six points out of two games, but it is like it is and we have to accept the draw today."

Despite Norwich's inability to take their chances, Farke was still pleased with a point and a clean sheet at the Pirelli.

Burton's eight-match losing streak has masked some of their good play at times, with Farke paying close attention to their recent good form.

And the Boxing Day win at Birmingham City will have made today's draw more palatable, too, for the Canaries.

"Yes it's not too bad, and two clean sheets after a really tough run - it was important to have the four points out of the two really tough away games," Farke added.

"So we were full of respect because we know all the recent games of Burton were pretty close.

"An unlucky loss against Leeds United and two away wins, so for that I think a draw is not too bad as a result.

"We even got a clean sheet, so it was a good result."