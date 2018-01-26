Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Darren Bent has already been getting stuck in at his new home following his move to Burton Albion on loan from Derby County until the end of the season.

The ex-England international trained with the club on Friday morning before finalising his move.

Bent will go straight into the squad for Tuesday night's visit of Reading (7.45pm), and says he enjoyed linking up with his new Brewers team-mates at St George's Park.

An illustrious career taking in more than 500 appearances means the former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur forward - who is yet to make a senior appearance this season after sustaining a serious hamstring injury in the summer - is a familiar face to plenty of players.

"It was enjoyable, and it was a nice training session to get going," he told the club's website.

"I know some of the lads and you get to know guys from playing against them as well, so it was easy to settle in and there was a really nice feel to the session.

"I knew a while ago that Burton were interested but I wasn't sure what was happening at Derby at the time.

"But the moment I got permission to speak to Nigel Clough, it was where I wanted to come.

"It ticked a lot of boxes and seemed to make sense to me and now I can't wait to get going.

"It's a while since I have played properly due to the injury I had at the start of the season and then the form of the guys at Derby has limited my time.

"If I can score a few goals now to propel Burton up the league I will be delighted. I want to do my part and help the team."