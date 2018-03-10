Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Darren Bent and Liam Boyce start up front together for the first time for Burton Albion as Nigel Clough makes four changes for today's clash with Bristol City (3pm).

Derby County loanee Bent comes into a new 4-4-2 line-up for the Brewers, with Marvin Sordell, Hope Akpan and Tom Flanagan also earning starts.

Lloyd Dyer, Martin Samuelsen, Jacob Davenport and Jamie Allen all drop out following Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Brentford.

Akpan returns from an ankle injury to partner Luke Murphy in central midfield, with Sordell set to start on the left flank and Lucas Akins pushed forward to be Burton's right winger.

At the back, Damien McCrory has overcome the knee injury he sustained in midweek to continue at left-back, with Flanagan making a first start in more than a month at right-back.

The centre-half pairing of Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean continues, as does Stephen Bywater in goal.

Dyer, Samuelsen, Davenport and Allen all drop to the bench, alongside Harry Campbell, Jake Buxton and Joe Sbarra.