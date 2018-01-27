Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Burton Albion signing Darren Bent knows football is a simple game - goals win matches, whatever end of the division you are at.

The experienced striker has left promotion-chasing Derby County to join Albion on loan until the end of the season and help the Brewers' bid for Championship survival.

With Albion having netted only 21 goals in 28 League fixtures, Nigel Clough was keen on bringing Bent to the club as a means of addressing that lack of potency.

(Image: Burton Albion / Richard Holmes)

Bent - one of only 26 players to have bagged more than 100 goals in the Premier League - found the net 28 times over the past two-and-a-half years with the Rams.

And while his new challenge is a vastly different one to the aim of reaching the top flight with Derby, the ex-England forward is looking forward to the relegation battle ahead.

"I've been renowned as a goalscorer, and the objectives don't change, whatever end of the spectrum you're at," he told the club after signing a loan deal on Friday.

"I could be at Derby, who are fighting to get into the Premier League, and goals still win matches.

"At the bottom with Burton, goals will hopefully get them out of the relegation zone.

"I'm under no illusions about the challenge, but it's one I'm really looking forward to, and I can't wait to get going."

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Bent could make his Albion debut in Tuesday night's home clash with Reading, when victory could be enough to move bottom-of-the-table Burton out of the bottom three.

"That's another reason I came here, the challenge," said the Derby loanee.

"It is different for me. The team is at the bottom of the table, but it's not that far away.

"It's really tight down there, and one win puts you up four or five places."