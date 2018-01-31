The video will start in 8 Cancel

Darren Bent says mistakes cost Burton Albion as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Reading on Tuesday evening.

Bent - on-loan until the end of the season from neighbours Derby County - made his first appearance in a Brewers shirt after joining on Friday.

But he was unable to help lift the curse of the Pirelli Stadium that has now seen Albion lose 10 of their last 11 matches at home, taking only one point from that run.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson capitalised on Luke Murphy delaying in possession for the first, and an unmarked Chris Gunter put Reading back in front from a corner once Lucas Akins had equalised.

"It was difficult," Bent said.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game.

"Reading are fighting for points just like we are.

"We got off to a bad start, and the second half we came out and we were a lot better.

"But obviously a couple of mistakes cost us.

"There were a few positives, we caused them a few more problems.

"I think we created one or two chances.

"A few things didn't go our way, but on another day we could have had a couple more goals."

The ex-Aston Villa striker managed just more than an hour of the clash.

It was the first time Bent had played a competitive first-team match since May last year, having sustained a serious hamstring injury in pre-season with Derby.

"It's been all right to be fair, I just took a little knock," Bent replied when asked about his fitness.

"That was my first game since July, so it's been a long, long time.

"I felt good out there.

"I'm still getting to know one or two of the players and how we play, but I'm sure in the next couple of games I'll manage to figure it out."