Darren Bent will make his Burton Albion debut as part of the Brewers' starting XI against Reading tonight - and Liam Boyce has been named on the bench.

Bent's inclusion - after joining on loan from Derby County on Friday - is one of two changes as Albion switch to a 3-5-2 system.

The Derby loanee replaces Marvin Sordell, while Lloyd Dyer drops to the bench as Ben Turner returns to the team after recovering from a calf injury.

He is joined by Kyle McFadzean and Jake Buxton at centre-half, with John Brayford and Tom Flanagan the wing-backs. Stephen Bywater continues in goal.

Luke Murphy, Tom Naylor and home debutant Martin Samuelsen are the midfielders, with Lucas Akins partnering Bent in a forward two.

On the bench, Boyce is included in an Albion matchday squad for the first time after a remarkable recovery from his ruptured ACL.

He was initially ruled out for the 'majority of the season' after picking up that injury in July.

Harry Campbell, Hope Akpan, Jamie Allen, Joe Sbarra, Dyer and Sordell complete the substitutes.