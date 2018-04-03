Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Darren Bent was struggling to find the words to describe Burton Albion's disappointment at drawing 1-1 with Middlesbrough on Monday.

Boro equalised at the death when Britt Assombalonga nodded home from close range after Marvin Sordell gave Burton the lead inside six minutes.

Bent himself went close to following up his maiden goal for the Brewers in Friday's defeat to Cardiff, with the on-loan Derby County striker requiring Boro's defenders to be at the top of their game.

Liam Boyce went close on occasion, too, with Boro boss Tony Pulis furious about his side's performance at the Pirelli Stadium.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And for Bent, a sign of how good Burton played is that they came away from the Pirelli feeling like they had been defeated.

The Teesiders have quality in abundance, and are looking a good bet for a play-off spot come the end of the season.

"A point? I mean, when you play as well as we did today," said Bent, as he tried to sum up his emotions.

"We've probably not put a performance like that in for a while - we played really well.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We created chances, defended really well and it's just a sucker-punch at the end and we're deflated.

"We're so disappointed because we played really well and deserved three points.

"We can't fault the effort, everyone's tired in there because they've worked so much and put everything in for the cause.

"It feels in some ways like a defeat because we've played so well and not got the points.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But look, we pick ourselves up and go again because we've got another tough game on Saturday."

Three points from Monday's match would have set Saturday's encounter with Birmingham City up nicely.

The Brewers could have been within three points of the 21st-placed Blues, but as a result of Assombalonga's "sucker-punch" the gap between them and safety stays at five points.

There are still 18 points to play for, though, with the relegation battle far from over.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And that is something that Bent is keen to stress, and he also reserved praise for Marvin Sordell, who notched his first goal in 20 matches.

With Bent netting for the first time in nine games on Friday and Sordell's name appearing on the scoresheet for the first time since November, Burton’s forwards could be about to find form.

It might turn out to be too late, but for Bent that is one positive that Albion can take into their final six games.

"Marv's been playing well," Bent added.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"He's a good finisher, he's been playing really well. It was a great finish after some more good play by Lloydy.

"And hopefully he can build on that.

"There's been so many positives from today that we can take into the Birmingham game.

"I know it's disappointing not taking all three, but there's some big things we can build on."

"We've played well enough against Middlesbrough to get all three points and it wasn't meant to be, but Saturday we go again."