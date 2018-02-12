Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's attacking department was always going to be given a boost by the signing of Darren Bent on loan from Derby County last month - and the forward's class was on show in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Ipswich Town.

Despite missing the first of two big opportunities for Burton at Portman Road - when the former England international found himself bearing down on Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski in front of the travelling faithful - Bent's performance will have encouraged his loan club.

Bent could, and probably should, have opened the scoring on the 58th minute when John Brayford headed back Bialkowski's goal-kick and the Derby loanee found himself one-on-one with the Ipswich stopper.

Bent showed he still had the pace and ability to shrug off defenders, with Cameron Carter-Vickers unable to match Bent's physicality as he won the tussle for the ball at pace.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

The ex-Aston Villa man got into the position he would have wanted, and it required Bialkowski to be at his best - which the keeper was all afternoon - to deny the marksman his first goal in Brewers colours from close range.

Many would have backed Bent to open his account with Nigel Clough's side there and then - but he will not perturbed by what was an excellent save.

"Maybe in a couple of weeks he'll put those sorts of ones in the net," said Clough after the game.

"It's his second game in nine months, so we can't be too harsh on him, but if that goes in then we win the game.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was a good 70 minutes, we're just building him up slowly.

"We've still got 15 games left, about a third of the season.

"We've got him, Liam Boyce is getting up to speed and Hope Akpan's not played much, so there's three or four lads out there today who are just catching up."

It is wise not to expect too much of Bent just yet, with the striker having played 135 minutes of football across two matches following a lengthy spell on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring in pre-season.

Bent's last start for the Rams came in late April.

With a run of games behind him, one would expect the ex-England forward to start hitting the back of the net soon.

What impressed most was his ability to get into those positions despite the spell out. As the old saying goes, form is temporary but class is permanent.

He found good space to fire another shot away on the turn just after his first opening, while two or three crosses failed to find him lurking in the danger area during the first half.

If the Brewers continue to keep the ball on the floor, he can expect to see many more chances come his way.

Albion dominated possession for long periods at Portman Road, but an ingrained willingness to hit it long at times needs to be drummed out of the team when Bent leads the line.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

It was certainly noticeable that he pointed to the floor on one occasion, imploring his team-mates to play the ball to his feet instead of expecting him to win it in the air.

Firing it up to the centre-forward - something that Albion have done to effect with Lucas Akins as a target man in recent months - is not where Bent thrives.

Clough will look to coach his side to get the best out of their illustrious frontman and provide him with more chances. Jacob Davenport's arrival into the midfield may play its part in that too.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

If Bent can carry on getting into the positions he did on Saturday, chances - and hopefully goals - will come.

For now, the striker is still bedding in and getting used to the Brewers' style of play. But if another opening comes along similar to the gilt-edged opportunity from Portman Road, you'd bet on him to score.