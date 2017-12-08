Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's third-round FA Cup tie against Birmingham City at St Andrew's will take place on Saturday January 6 at 3pm.

As expected, the tie was not moved for broadcast with Liverpool v Everton and Norwich City v Chelsea among seven games picked for TV by the BBC and BT Sport.

(Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Albion's neighbours Derby County saw their visit to Manchester United overlooked - ending United's 58-game streak of televised FA Cup games dating back to 2005.

The FA has also announced that video-assistant-referee technology will be trialled at Brighton's Amex Stadium for the first time in the UK when they host rivals Crystal Palace on Monday January 8, rounding off the weekend's FA Cup action.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

In the event of a draw between Blues and Albion, a replay would be played at the Pirelli Stadium at 7:45pm on Tuesday January 16.

The Brewers have won each of the three competitive fixtures against the Blues with the most recent victory coming back in August, a 2-1 success at the Pirelli.