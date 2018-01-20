Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Martin Samuelsen makes his Burton Albion debut in today's trip to Fulham - but Ben Turner misses out through injury.

That sees Nigel Clough make two changes from the side that lost 3-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers, with Samuelsen slotting in on the right flank to replace Will Miller - who is out for the rest of the season - and Marvin Sordell coming in for Turner, who picked up a calf problem in training on Friday.

Sordell takes Lucas Akins' lone forward role in a 5-4-1, meaning Akins moves to right-wing-back and John Brayford shifts into central defence, alongside Jake Buxton and Kyle McFadzean.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Stephen Bywater continues in goal behind them, with Tom Flanagan at left-wing back.

In front of them, Tom Naylor and Luke Murphy are the central midfielders, and Lloyd Dyer starts on the left wing.

There are changes on the Albion bench, too, with Matt Palmer, Matty Lund and Luke Varney all among the replacements, alongside Harry Campbell, Hope Akpan, Jamie Allen and Joe Sbarra.