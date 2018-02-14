Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County forward Mason Bennett - who attracted interest from Burton Albion in January - saw his debut on loan at Notts County cut short through injury at the weekend.

Gary Rowett confirmed last week that Burton had looked at a possible loan move for Bennett, who previously spent the second half of the 2015-16 campaign with Albion.

The 21-year-old instead moved to League Two high flyers Notts, with ex-Burton boss Rowett suggesting "he wanted to go somewhere where he had a chance of playing 17 games, and that is what he is going to do at Notts County."

But Bennett's loan spell at Meadow Lane started in frustrating circumstances during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Barnet, as he left the field after 23 minutes with a hamstring problem.

"I don't think it looks great at the moment, and I think it is really disappointing for Mason," Rowett told the Derby Telegraph when asked about the injury.

During Bennett's loan spell with Albion in 2016, he scored one goal in 16 appearances before suffering a groin injury in a 3-0 win at Colchester United.

Burton made three loan signings in January, with Martin Samuelsen, Darren Bent and Jacob Davenport all arriving.