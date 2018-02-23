The video will start in 8 Cancel

Darren Bent is in contention to return to Burton Albion's starting XI against Millwall tomorrow (3pm) as he and Liam Boyce continue to share the load up front.

Boyce, the Brewers' record signing, made his first competitive start for Albion in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Barnsley.

Derby County loanee Bent came off the bench to replace him in the final 20 minutes, having started the previous two outings in goalless draws against Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

With neither Bent nor Boyce having featured at all in a senior game this season until the past month, Nigel Clough has been keen to mix and match their inclusion to ensure neither forward is overworked.

That is also down to the fact that Burton are thriving in a 4-5-1 formation, with only one out-and-out striker required in that system.

"We're only playing one up at the moment, so they've got to share the load," said the Brewers boss.

"We didn't think Darren could start three games in a week as well.

"He played 90 minutes on Saturday (when he was joined up front by Boyce in the late stages against Forest), so he's in contention to start against Millwall.

"That's what it will be.

"When players are coming back into full fitness, you can't just put them out there for three 90-minute matches in a week in the Championship.

"It's about trying to pick and choose the right times to play them."

Boyce put himself about well in his longest outing yet for the Brewers in midweek.

He battled well in the air and linked play up with Albion's midfielders at Oakwell, although he rarely got a sighting of goal.

So what situation is the Northern Ireland international in ahead of the Millwall clash?

"We'll assess him and see how he is," added Clough.

"I think it was about the hour mark or 65 minutes when he started flagging.

"We just wanted him to go through that extra five minutes, out of his comfort zone, push him that extra five minutes so he's got the confidence for the rest of the season.

"We'll see how he feels. It was a physical game against Barnsley, so that was good for him.

"No tippy-tappy stuff, it was two centre-halves up against him with challenges coming in all the time.

"That should give him a good peace of mind as well."