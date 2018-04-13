Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion's players must play for personal pride as much as the target of keeping their survival dream alive for another week.

The Brewers host neighbours Derby County tomorrow (3pm) knowing that a defeat could see them relegated by the end of the weekend, with the gap currently seven points to safety and only four games remaining.

Having been so close to results at home to Middlesbrough and at Birmingham City recently that could have sparked a late-season revival, Clough's side were denied victory in the dying moments of both matches.

They were followed by a 5-0 shellacking at the hands of Hull City in the week, a result that severely dented the Brewers' fading hopes despite other outcomes going their way.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

And while the motivation of a local derby will play its part in re-energising the Albion players this weekend, Clough knows the onus will be on his squad to battle for pride with their fate now well out of their own hands.

"It's very difficult," he said when asked about picking his players up after midweek.

"It's pretty much confirmed that we won't be in this division next year, or very close to it now.

"So it'll be about personal pride, I think.

"Each individual player who goes out there on Saturday and for the remaining games, it's about personal pride, how much they want to show, to play and to fight even when there's probably nothing at stake.

"You're always in with a chance, and you always think, even if we'd have won against Hull, there's still a glimmer of hope.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Certainly going into the Middlesbrough and Birmingham games when you're so close, there's still that chance.

"But that seems to have extinguished after the Hull game.

"We're very close to it, not quite mathematically, but it's going to take a really freakish set of results to change that."

With Derby pushing for promotion into the Premier League through the play-offs, there is a chance that the teams, separated by barely 12 miles, could be two divisions apart come August.

That situation would perhaps serve to emphasise just how unlikely it is for Albion to be competing with the Rams in a second-tier game tomorrow.

Clough - who moved to the Rams in 2009 after guiding the Brewers to the verge of the Football League - knows all too well about the unique nature of a Burton Albion v Derby County league meeting, regardless of the context.

"Every time we see Neil Warnock, he talks about the times of the Bass Charity Vase, when we used to play them (Derby) when we were about five or six leagues below them," added Clough.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

"To be playing them in a league match is still quite surreal for anybody who's supported the club for 20-odd years.

"So we'll enjoy that, the fact that it might be the last time we are playing them in a league game.

"We'll see if we can show some pride and try to get a result."

Of course, the Brewers showed exactly why they belong in the Championship with Derby last season by beating them at the Pirelli Stadium and then holding them to a crucial draw at Pride Park.

This weekend, securing another home win over the Rams is about more than proving why they are a Championship club.

It is about maintaining the small chance of them still being a Championship club in 2018-19.