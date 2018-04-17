The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough believes a trip to Burton Albion was one Derby County did not want at this stage of the season.

The Rams dropped out of the Championship's top six for the first time since November after losing 3-1 at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

It was Albion's first home victory since September, a drought that spanned 17 matches and 210 days, back to a 2-1 triumph over Fulham.

And it is that statistic which makes ex-Derby boss Clough think his former side - now led by former Brewers manager Gary Rowett - will not have relished the clash.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Asked if the meeting with their neighbours from up the A38 had come at a good time for the Brewers after a 5-0 humbling at the hands of Hull City, Clough said: "I think so.

"And I think it's probably the one fixture Derby didn't want at this stage of the season as well, coming down here.

"Because everyone that comes, they know that the run is going to end at some point - and they just hope it's not them.

"I wish it wasn't Gary's team, I wish it was somebody else.

"I wish we'd have beaten another manager in the last six weeks, not his team."

While the result was a step backwards for Derby in their aim of clinching a play-off spot, it has helped to galvanise hopes of Burton escaping relegation.

The gap between themselves and safety is still at five points ahead of a massive trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

But for Clough, nothing has changed in terms of their targets.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We just aim to win our last three games," he added.

"It probably won't be enough, but you never know.

"Strange things happen in football, so all we have to do is take it one at a time.

"We'll try to win at Sunderland next week and then see if the picture improves after that game."