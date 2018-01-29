Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Darren Bent was Burton Albion's top January transfer target - and his track record shows exactly why, according to Nigel Clough.

Former England international Bent joined on loan until the end of the season from Derby County on Friday, meaning he could make his Brewers debut in Tuesday's home meeting with Reading.

Clough says he is hopeful of getting the Derby loanee on the pitch at some stage against the Royals.

They will not rush their new signing into action, though, with Bent yet to play a senior game this season following a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season.

(Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Still, securing the services of a player with more than 100 Premier League goals to his name is a coup for Albion - and Clough praises chairman Ben Robinson for the work he put in to getting the loan deal done.

"That's why we worked so hard, and the chairman has worked so hard to get it over the line," said the Brewers boss when asked about their intent to sign Bent.

"He was right up there.

"You look around, there aren't too many better than him, with better records and experience than him.

"That's why he was at the top.

"It's not just a new signing, it's the quality of the signing as well that has lifted everybody this week, which we were in need of.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"Martin Samuelsen has done that as well, and we've had three good things this week, because Liam Boyce is back in training.

"Those three things are good positives for us going into tomorrow night."

Burton will be looking to end a four-and-a-half-month wait for victory at the Pirelli Stadium when they face Reading on Tuesday.

Bent - signed to bolster the Brewers' killer instinct in front of goal - could feature at some stage.

But given the former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur star's last Championship game was in May 2017, Clough is keen to ease him in and ensure they are not robbed of his services before he can make a real impact.

"We're not sure yet (if he'll play against Reading) - he's hardly played at all in the last six months," added Clough.

"He's had the odd under-23s game, which isn't the same as the Championship.

"So we'll assess him, have a chat with him and see how he feels.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

"We've got Tuesday and Saturday coming up, so we'll see. But we hope we can get him out there for some part of it.

"What you are worried about is all of a sudden throwing him into a game or two and he gets a knock.

"It happened last season with some of the players we brought in, it took us a few weeks for them to get up to speed.

"Because part of the reason you are getting these lads on loan is because they haven't been involved in the last few months.

"So we've just got to be careful and assess it.

"You hope somebody with the experience that Darren has, he'll give us a heads up and say, 'this is a bit tight'.

"We'll pick the team accordingly."

Clough knows how valuable the air of optimism around the club could be following the signings of Bent and Samuelsen, with Boyce's return to training another fillip.

The Albion players certainly have not let it go unnoticed.

"It lifts us, but it lifts the players as well," said Clough.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Lloyd (Dyer) came in on Friday morning and saw me in the corridor and said, 'brilliant signing'.

"So straightaway, the players realise when you bring a good player like him in.

"Nobody knows much about Martin Samuelsen, but once they see him in training, they think: 'this lad's okay as well!'

"But Darren is different. It's the perception, he's just a very good player coming in, a lot of experience."