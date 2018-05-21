Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion manager Gary Rowett continues to be the bookmakers' favourite to become the next Stoke City manager.

Rowett - who saw his Derby County side's season end in the Championship play-off semi-finals at Fulham last week - is 1/3 with SkyBet and 1/5 with both Betfair and Paddy Power to join the Potters following their relegation from the Premier League.

Stoke parted company with Paul Lambert at the end of the campaign and ahead of a return to the second tier. The Potters had been linked with Rams boss Rowett back in January, before Lambert was originally appointed at the Bet365 Stadium.

The ex-Brewers boss signed an improved three-and-a-half-year deal with Derby at that stage as he looked to get the Rams into the Premier League.

"There are not many opportunities to manage in the Premier League and everyone wants to do that," Rowett told the Derby Telegraph at the time.

"But having played for Derby and lived in the area, my aim has always been to do it with this club."

Rowett is ahead of David Moyes (5/1), Mick McCarthy (8/1) and Nigel Pearson (10/1) with the bookies in the betting for the Stoke job.

(Odds correct at time of writing, Monday May 21).