Gary Rowett has been reflecting on his time as manager at Burton Albion and how he planned as if he would be there forever.

The current Derby County boss enjoyed a successful tenure at the Pirelli Stadium between 2012 and 2014, stepping up from his assistant manager role following the sacking of Paul Peschisolido.

He led Albion to successive finishes in the League Two play-off places ahead of a move to Birmingham City in October 2014, before a controversial sacking in December 2016 at St Andrew's.

Rowett has since joined the Rams and guided them to second place in the Championship, with promotion to the Premier League a very real possibility.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

That would be three tiers higher than the division in which he took over as Albion boss, in a role where Rowett had to manage expectation and budget - and that is something he has carried with him in his managerial career.

"At Burton, my plan was that I was there forever," he told The Coaches' Voice.

"I built as though it was my own money, and I would spend it in a way that meant I had to appreciate where the club was in its financial outlook and what the expectations were.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I think I then took that into Birmingham, where I made some decisions where I could have been far more selfish - I could have been a lot more selfish as a manager.

"I could have made decisions that might have given us a better chance of promotion.

"But it's a very, very difficult long-term scenario where maintaining that progress would have been incredibly difficult.

(Image: Jamie MacDonald/Getty Images)

"It's not a criticism of other people, it's just I think some managers would go in and throw everything on the line for promotion knowing that if it doesn't work, that's perhaps not their problem down the line.

"I think some would go in and build a long-term culture, and I think certain clubs now would probably hire the first manager and other clubs might hire the second manager.

"And again, all I can do is try to be true to myself and true to what you're trying to achieve at a club.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"I've always tried to invest time into the academy, I've always tried to invest time into building not only a first-team that's competitive, but also a pathway for all of the younger players.

"And I would always try to manage in a way that was at least responsible and at least had some thought process for the longevity of the club."