Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion are playing better now than at the same stage last season - but he knows there is still a crucial difference.

With one game to go - Friday's trip to promotion-chasing Cardiff City - this month, the Brewers have taken six points from nine games across February and March.

In their 10 Championship fixtures across the same period last campaign, Clough's Albion claimed 13 points and put together a six-match unbeaten run - their best at this level.

That sequence gave them a platform from which to push for survival in the final weeks of the season, something they will look to do all over again in the coming weeks.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

But as Clough has discussed before, his side - 11 points short of their tally after 38 games in 2016-17 - will need to rediscover their goal-scoring touch to achieve that aim.

Crucially, where Burton found the net in seven of their 10 matches in February and March last season, they have done so in only three of their nine this time around.

"Before the Wolves game, we put two up top against Bristol City and we went at them in the first half (of a 0-0 draw)," said Clough.

"We couldn't have attacked them any more than we did in the first half, and generally we've been extremely positive in our games, even at Sheffield United.

"I would say we're playing better than we were this time last season in terms of performances.

"The only difference is we're missing the chances that we put away last season.

"I would say we're creating as many, if not more, our general football is better. We're just not doing as well in both penalty areas."

Despite the lack of form, the Brewers have produced some promising performances over the past two months, following their "rock-bottom moment" at home to Reading.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, given their inability to capitalise at either end of the pitch this season, 'frustration' has become the buzzword for manager and players alike.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

And when reflecting on the 38 games that have led up to the eight-game mini-season that lies in wait for Burton, that is still the same for Clough.

"It's been hugely frustrating, and especially the home form," said the Albion boss.

"For us to stand any chance at all, we have to get something at home - in the last eight games as well.

"I think this time last year, or generally after Christmas, we didn't play that well, we just got the results.

"We nicked a goal here or there and defended well.

"Our general football in the last eight or 10 games, since the Reading game, has been much better.

"But we haven't put the chances away, and that's sometimes as simple as it is.

"We've conceded too many soft goals and missed our chances.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

"I would say we've created more - to go to Sheffield United and get five or six good chances (is good).

"And there's certainly an element of not getting the rub of the green at times as well.

"You look at the Millwall game - they get a goal going in off the lad's stomach and he doesn't know anything about it.

"I don't remember having any of those in the second half of last season."