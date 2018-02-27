Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's struggle at the Pirelli Stadium has been the issue that will not go away this season.

You have to go back nearly six months and 13 matches for the last time Nigel Clough's side secured victory in front of their own supporters, following their 1-0 reverse against Millwall at the weekend.

Given the Brewers' impressive form on the road - better than nine other sides in the Championship - it is their inability to pick up positive results at the Pirelli Stadium which stands to prove decisive, one way or the other, in their bid for survival.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But despite the ongoing slump, Stephen Bywater insists it does not feel like his team are suffering such a streak.

"To be honest, I've been at Burton for two years now, and every time we have had a run where we've not won, it doesn't feel like it to me," said the Burton goalkeeper.

"Because we are that confident, we are having so many chances.

"A home win, an away win, it just blends in with the season.

"It doesn't feel like we are losing, it feels like we are just missing opportunities.

"That is a genuine, honest answer.

"It doesn't feel like we're on a losing streak at home - it just feels like we've not won the game, and then we move on."

With in excess of 350 league appearances to his name, Bywater is one of Albion's most experienced performers - and he will be hoping to use that wealth of knowledge in the Brewers' fight for survival.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That experience is offset further upfield by a youthful Burton midfield that has recently featured two 19-year-olds in Jacob Davenport and Joe Sbarra, as well as 20-year-old Martin Samuelsen and Jamie Allen, 23.

Clough believes a relegation battle can be a priceless insight for those youngsters.

And Bywater, too, knows the part Burton's young guns have to play.

"The gaffer doesn't care about age," added Bywater.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"He plays who he wants to play, we are all athletes, we're all fit and we're all a team.

"There are no selfish players, we are all individuals but working for a team.

"That is the main thing that the young lads have got, they have got the hunger to do the unselfish things, of tracking back for your mate.

"That is what the gaffer instils.

"The young players are learning a good thing early on in their career, they are learning what the game should be about.

"That is not about yourself, it's about the team you're playing for.

"That will bode well for them in the future.

"But here, they are good individuals, but they are actually working for a team.

"That's what the gaffer is doing. So when he picks whoever, it doesn't matter whether you're young or old, we all know what he wants.

"And that is to do as he says and work as a team."